Meyiwa murder trial: Defence bemoans gatekeeping by the State

This as they have been preparing for their trial, which was set to begin on Monday morning in the Pretoria High Court.

PRETORIA - The legal teams for the men accused of killing football icon Senzo Meyiwa have sung in unison on the difficulties they have experienced in consulting with their clients.

That has been delayed after lawyers for one of the accused requested a postponement, citing the inability to consult.

The matter will resume on Tuesday for the trial to commence.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo who is acting on behalf of Sifisokuhle Ntuli has bemoaned the State’s handling of the Meyiwa murder trial, saying the State violated his right to a fair trial by releasing crucial statements at the eleventh hour.

As a result, she has not been able to consult with his client.

"The Department of Correctional Services is giving us a lot of problems when it comes to consultation

and for accused number five, your worship, if he can be kept in the court premises today I will be able to consult with him."

Advocate Maelsela Teffo, who represents four of the accused, rose in support of Mshololo, saying he too had struggled to see his clients.

"We are experiencing the same thing that accused number five is experiencing and we definitely don't see what is going to be different from today."

While some of the men were held in prisons outside of Gauteng, arrangements have been made to have them accommodated at the Leeukop and Kgosi Mampuru prisons.

Only one of the accused is detained at the Modderbee prison in Benoni.