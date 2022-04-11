Go

Zuma's corruption trial sees another postponement

This pending the finalisation of Zuma’s application to SCA Judge President Mandisa Maya to reconsider her court’s refusal of his application for leave to appeal the outcome of his special plea.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on 21 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has granted former president Jacob Zuma’s application for a postponement of his trial.

In his ruling, which was handed down on Monday afternoon, Koen agreed to postpone the trial until next month.

He found in essence that Zuma had a right to exhaust all his appeal options and that that process automatically suspended the trial.

