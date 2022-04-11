Gauteng's Makhura expected to visit Diepsloot in wake of violent protests

It's been the scene of violent demonstrations, initially over police inefficiencies.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura is expected to visit Diepsloot this week.

The demonstrations turned bloody when some targeted foreigners.

A Zimbabwean man was killed in an attack earlier in April.

Community leader Andrew Maleka said: “There are some issues that were raised in the meeting relating to Alvin and others, especially at Extension 1, and those are the issues that Premier Makhura is expected to come and address.”