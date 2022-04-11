Gauteng EMS officials monitoring informal settlements amid heavy rains

EMS officials said these were low-lying areas, which usually experience flooding during cold and rainy weather.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng emergency services on Monday deployed technical teams to several informal settlements as the province continues to experience heavy rainfall.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no major incidents had been reported in informal settlements yet.

However, on Sunday, the body of a man who is believed to have drowned at the Jukskei River was recovered.

Mulaudzi is warning residents to avoid crossing rivers or streams.

"We will continue to be on high alert, together with our swift water rescue unit, to respond to water-related emergencies overnight. We are told that we're still going to have this rainfall up until Tuesday - towards Wednesday - so we are prepared for any emergencies."