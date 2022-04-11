Former SSA clerk sentenced to 6 years for theft from agency

Finance clerk, Kgaogelo Bopape, appeared in Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for sentencing on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - A former State Security Agency employee was sentenced to six years imprisonment for stealing R170,000 from the organisation.

She pleaded guilty to theft.

“The NPA hopes that this sentence will send a strong message that such crimes of theft, corruption and fraud will not be tolerated,” said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Lumka Mahanjana.