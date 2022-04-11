Go

Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding with immediate effect

Earlier in the afternoon, the power utility sent warning signals that the grid was severely constrained due to four units going offline, two failing to return and the wet weather conditions.

FILE: It has urged customers to use electricity sparingly to reduce strain on the grid. Picture: 123rf.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has implemented load shedding with immediate effect on Monday evening following the breakdown of a unit 5 at the Medupi Power Station.

It has urged customers to use electricity sparingly to reduce strain on the grid.

