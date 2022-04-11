Eskom finally connects Delft residents to the grid

On Monday, Eskom met with residents at the Zoe Church in the area where they held a switch-on ceremony.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s been a seven-month wait but finally, Delft residents have been connected to Eskom’s grid

More than a month ago, Eskom told Eyewitness News that it was working on electrifying Delft homes.

It's been a long struggle for residents to access electricity and finally, Eskom connected 133 of the 181 homes.

Eskom’s Mbulelo Yedwa said residents' access to power would make their lives better

"I am mindful of the fact that they were quite a number of hiccups with regard to this project, and I've been told that we have just electrified more than 130 houses."

Resident Shirley de Bruin said they were grateful because community members were forced to spend hundreds of rands on gas and other equipment.

"It was a big burden financially; it was a lot of strain on a lot of people. So, the people who receive a grant, financially it was a hole in their pockets."

Eskom said it was working on a phased approach as it could not switch all the homes on at once, it would continue to work on connecting the other homes.