Eight years later men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa to finally be tried

The trial is set begin in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning with five men expected in the dock.

JOHANNESBURG - Almost eight years after the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, the men accused of his killing will finally be tried.

The football superstar was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in 2014.

Muzikawukhelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntanzi will all be in the dock on to be tried for Meyiwa's murder.

They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

WATCH: Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star | Official Teaser | Netflix

During the last court appearance, the presiding judge raised concerns on the readiness of the defence team after the accused appointed new lawyers.

But that legal team has assured the court that it is ready for trial.

Meanwhile, Sibiya was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment on Thursday, 7 April 2022, for an unrelated attempted murder case.

WATCH: Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star | Official Trailer | Netflix