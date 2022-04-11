ANC dribbled by its own step aside rule

Eyewitness News understands some leaders want its integrity commission to give guidance on the way forward while others have proposed the NEC revisit the guidelines it set for the 2017 resolution.

JOHANNESBURG - An ANC’s national working committee (NWC) meeting underway on Monday is deliberating over its controversial step aside rule, with proposals suggesting there’s more clarity required on its implementation.

Eyewitness News understands that some leaders want its integrity commission to give guidance on the way forward while others have proposed the national executive committee (NEC)revisit the guidelines it set for the 2017 resolution.

This as more members who have stepped aside due to criminal charges are being elected back into positions of power by party members at regional and provincial conferences.

On Sunday, the party in eThekwini re-elected corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as regional chair. While last week, murder-accused Mandla Msibi was elected as Mpumalanga treasurer.

The party’s president has previously called for more reflection on this move in light of the ANC’s efforts to renew itself.

The ANC has yet another PR nightmare on its hands, this time it’s the step aside resolution it proudly displayed as part of its attempts for renew.

Members have been divided as those criminally charged are re-elected into office.

Sources have told Eyewitness News that NWC members have raised concerns about the lack of clarity on the resolution.

Some have asked if there are ways to stop branches from nominating those implicated in criminality, while others have decried attempts to limit the participation of any ANC members in organisation life.

Eyewitness News understands calls have been made for the NEC to revisit its own decisions on the matter and for the integrity commission to not only make an assessment on how the confusion is affecting the ANC, but to also propose solutions.

And while some branches have expressed frustration over the rule, no regional conferences seem to have pronounced on the issue as they elect new leadership.