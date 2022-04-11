Analysts say Zuma has a slim chance of evading trial

Former president Jacob Zuma has repeatedly been accused of employing a ‘Stalingrad’ strategy to try and delay his day in court for as long as possible.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma may have escaped the dock for now but legal analysts say the chances of him evading his corruption trial in the long run are slim.

The trial was meant to get underway on Monday but ended up being postponed again, this time for the outcome of Zuma’s application to the SCA judge president to reconsider his application for leave to appeal the outcome of his special plea.

The case is now due back in court on 17 May.

Zuma has repeatedly been accused of employing a ‘Stalingrad’ strategy to try and delay his day in court for as long as possible.

Accountability Now’s Advocate Paul Hoffman said as Judge Piet Koen has repeatedly found, the points Zuma was raising in his current application before SCA Judge President Mandisa Maya should be raised at the end of the trial, not at the beginning.

He will have his work cut out for him in trying to convince her to deal with them now. And if Zuma can’t and he decides to take his fight to the Constitutional Court, he’ll likely face the same challenge there.

The general consensus among analysts is that despite what appear to be Zuma’s best efforts to avoid trial, it’s now become inescapable.