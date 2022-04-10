WC police launch investigation into drug houses

This follows the DA's request to the ombudsman last month that the police’s alleged failure to close down drug houses be probed.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape police ombudsman has launched an investigation into the search of drug houses in the province.

The party statistics from June last year showed that there are over one-and-a-half thousand drug dens in operation.

Ombudsman Oswald Reddy says the probe is still in its early stages, but the entire province is under scrutiny and there are currently no specific drug hot spot areas.

The regulator says the investigation which includes various sources and communities will also look into identifying challenges faced by the police in dealing with these crimes.

The ombudsman's spokesperson Deidre Forster.

“At this stage we would encourage anybody whether you are representing religious organisations, NGOs et cetera if there is information that communities have which ever whether it comes from individuals or organisations, we happy to receive and engage with them. So that we can really understand what we are dealing with.”