Search for missing Limpopo child ends in tragedy

LIMPOPO - The search for a missing Limpopo child has ended in tragedy.

The body of three-year-old Boithekgo Chauke has been found in Bushesnear Mamphokgo village.

She was last seen on the second of April playing with other children in a neighbour’s backyard.

Limpopo police say a case of murder has been opened and the motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

They’re appealing to the public for information that could lead to arrests.