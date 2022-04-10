Go

Search for missing Limpopo child ends in tragedy

The body of three-year-old Boithekgo Chauke has been found in Bushesnear Mamphokgo village.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
LIMPOPO - The search for a missing Limpopo child has ended in tragedy.

She was last seen on the second of April playing with other children in a neighbour’s backyard.

Limpopo police say a case of murder has been opened and the motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

They’re appealing to the public for information that could lead to arrests.

