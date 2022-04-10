Leclerc wins again as Verstappen forced to retire

Charles Leclerc led from start to finish to steer his Ferrari to an action-packed win at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday with world champion Max Verstappen failing to finish.

The world championship leader started from pole, held his position at the first corner and never looked back, scorching round the 58-lap Albert Park circuit to take the chequered flag by a massive 20.5 seconds.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez was second with George Russell earning his first ever podium finish with his seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton coming home in fourth.

It was another afternoon to forgot for Verstappen who had retire his car from the race for the second time this season after being told by his engineer to stop the car on lap 39 due to technical issues.

It was a full house for Leclerc who also took the fastest lap to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship to 34 points.

"It's the first win where we have controlled the gap. Honestly, what a car today. Of course, I did a good job all weekend but it was not possible without the car", Leclerc said.

"Especially in the race pace, we were extremely strong. Tyres felt great - from the first lap to the last lap we were managing the tyres extremely well. I am just so happy", he said.