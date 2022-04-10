Gauteng EMS warn of flooding due to heavy rainfall

Gauteng emergency services have warned motorists to avoid flooded bridges as the province continues to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng emergency services have warned motorists to avoid flooded bridges as the province continues to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Residents have also been asked not to cross any rivers or streams.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they were monitoring vulnerable communities such as informal settlements.

He added that water levels on bridges and in rivers had risen and has told motorists to exercise caution.