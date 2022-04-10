Credential debates stall ANC eThekwini elective conference

After hours of debate over the passing of credentials, the ANC eThekwini conference has adjourned with delegates expected to continue arguing over the issue later this morning.

ETHEKWINI - The ANC’s much contested eThekwini regional conference reached a stalemate in the early hours of Sunday morning as delegates clashed over the legitimacy of conference credentials. The gathering had to be adjourned as the members differed over the voting status of the regional task team - an interim leadership structure.

The dispute has put into sharp focus the governing party’s controversial step-aside rule, which so far has been sold to the public as part of its renewal programme. But as far as the party’s members are concerned it is irrelevant when it comes to choosing leaders for the party.

This weekend saw a fierce battle unfold at the Durban International Convention Centre with delegates also arguing that the conference register had not been filled properly and that the process should be restarted while the conference was in session.

It is a do or die game for party members aligned to corruption-accused Zandile Gumede and her opponent Thabani Nyawose. The fierce rivalry was on full display at the venue with the Gumede-backing delegates arriving later than their opponents in an apparent psychological game to demonstrate their dominant numbers.

This follows days of informal caucuses in various areas like Umhlanga and in Zimbali.

Eyewitness News understands that national leaders aligned to Gumede, including suspended ANC secretary Ace Magashule, the embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and the recently-convicted ANC Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini are also in town.

Footage of Mkhize meeting delegates has been circulating on social media - with the embattled politician seen to be building up a campaign to contest the ANC presidency in December.

In the days leading up to this event members aligned to Gumede - who stepped aside from her duties in the ANC and is likely to remain on ice even if elected as the new chairperson - were based in parts of Zimbali. Those linked to Nyawose’s campaign around occupied parts of Umhlanga.

While the argument over credentials may seem like a minor issue but in a gathering which has implications for the ANC’s national conference, every dispute has to be thoroughly debated due to the high stakes at the conference.



Gumede’s win will be a boost for Mkhize’s campaign to lead the ANC. The latter’s presidential bid has been fast gaining momentum across some regions of the province.

eThekwini is the ANC’s biggest region, while KwaZulu-Natal traditionally sends the largest delegation to the national conference.

If Gumede wins then she will become the third leader in the party to do so despite being criminally accused

Last week Mpumalanga party members did not flinch when electing Mandla Msibi as the provincial treasurer, in spite of the murder charges that he still needs to answer to. The mind-boggling move left party President Cyril Ramaphosa voicing his concern about the impact of such actions on public perception about the party’s so-called renewal project.

This was followed by the ANC’s top officials penning a letter to Msibi reiterating that he was to remain on suspension, even though members had voted him into office.

Before that an ANC regional leader in KwaZulu Natal’s Emalahleni region Ntuthuko Mahlaba was also nominated and elected in absentia.

Several leaders across the provinces have continued to contest positions of power despite having been to step aside for various reasons. This shows that for ANC’s members the rule has little or no impact on their decision-making.

Some insiders are already preparing themselves to fight for its complete removal when the ANC meets again later this year - arguing it was not thoroughly debated at the 2017 Nasrec conference.

Meanwhile the eThekwini is expected to resume at 9am and attempt to adopt credentials, nominate and then vote for new leadership.