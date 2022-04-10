ANC vow to renew itself is failing: A look at what taints leadership contenders

ANC members in the coming months will elect provincial leaders as part of the organisation's preparations towards its much-anticipated elective conference in December where new national leadership will be elected.

It is widely expected that party President Cyril Ramaphosa will seek a second term but his detractors are hard at work trying to find an alternative candidate to present to the party’s branches.

Given the ANC’s dominance of our politics, although the governing party’s support has waned in recent elections, most of the leaders elected to the party’s regional and provincial structures end up assuming positions in municipalities, provincial and national government.

They may be the best candidates that the ANC can present from within its structures, but some are not the kind of individuals who should be entrusted with leadership given their chequered past in some cases, their ongoing court cases and allegations of corruption for others.

The party’s commitment to renew itself is failing to take shape as those accused of corruption, other crimes or mismanagement of public coffers are the front-runners to lead the ANC across different structures.

We delve a little deeper and look at some of the leaders that the ANC will likely be presenting to ordinary South Africans at the next general election.

Here is a breakdown of some of those ANC members will have to consider:

TAINTED LEADERS VYING FOR NATIONAL POSITIONS

Zweli Mkhize is gunning to topple Ramaphosa as party president, all the while he is fighting the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in court over his implication in the R155 million Digital Vibes scandal, while he was the health minister.

His close associates were irregularly awarded the communications tender where a portion of the proceeds found its way into the pockets of the former minister’s family.

Mkhize’s son, Dedanimabhunu, is said to have received nearly R4 million from the Digital Vibes contract.

Ace Magashule made history as the first ANC secretary general to be suspended from the powerful office, he remains an outsider looking in when it comes to the NEC, which is the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences. But he has made sure that his presence continues to be felt as he crisscrosses the country mobilising support, particularly branches in KwaZulu-Natal. A faction modelled on the ANC’s resolution on radical economic transformation (RETs) are putting his name forward as a potential national chairperson of the ANC. He is still facing multiple charges relating to corruption, theft and fraud over a multi-million rand Free State asbestos project from his time as premier of that province.

Magashule could also face more charges in the future over the failed Estina Dairy farm. Millions of state funds allocated to the project, meant to build a farm in Vrede were looted.

The Free State premier’s office failed to halt payments towards the project, even after the auditor general’s office had flagged irregularities linked to the contract.

Nomvula Mokonyane’s name has come up in internal conversations within the ANC with some considering her for the leadership of the women’s league while others have raised her name as a potential deputy secretary general in the mother body.

However, Mokonyane has a long history of dodging allegations linking her to corruption that are likely to follow her ambitions for top leadership in both the league and the ANC. The State Capture Commission of inquiry has recommended that she be investigated by law enforcement authorities, as it believed there was prima facie evidence linking her to corruption. Mokonyane is said to have been on the payroll of the Watson family, which owned Bosasa, the company now known as African Global Operations.

Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa COO, testified at the commission that Mokonyane was showered with lavish gifts, was given a monthly payment of R50,000 and had a birthday party thrown in her honour by the Watsons.

Although Bathabile Dlamini could see herself outside of the once powerful ANC Women’s League soon, some had been deliberating over her possible return as league president. But that could be tricky considering that there are already calls by some in the league and the ANC for her to step aside after being found guilty of perjury by the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court.

Dlamini was found to have lied during a commission of inquiry over her former department social development’s handling of the South African Social Services Agency saga.

Lindiwe Sisulu is one of many who are said to have put their hands up internally, showing an interest in becoming the party’s president or its Number Two. This will be her second attempt at the post. She courted controversy over some of the comments she has made recently. Her opinion piece, attacking the country’s constitution and the judiciary, did not go down well in many quarters.

Sisulu has come under fire for some of her appointments, at times facing accusations that the advisors and officials appointed to her ministry were people involved in her ANC campaign.

She was also slammed for appointing Dlamini as a chair of the social housing regulatory authority interim board.

One of Sisulu’s close advisors Mphumzi Mdekazi faces allegations of attempting to fix tenders involving two regional water-boards; Amatole and Lepelle Northern water to repay debts incurred during the minister’s failed bid to become ANC president in 2017.

During her tenure as water and sanitation minister, Sisulu faced allegations of maladministration, fiddling with the waterboards in order to have her allies appointed. She was accused of meddling when she overturned a decision by the water tribunal to grant a license to a development in Cape Town, that was set to house Amazon headquarters in a multibillion-rand development.

Paul Mashatile

Besides an underwhelming term as ANC treasurer general, which saw staffers go months on end without salaries since 2019, Mashatile has never really faced any conclusive allegations of corruption. But he wields considerable power and influence. He is linked with the so-called “Alex Mafia”, a network of former political activists from the Alexandra township who prop each other up to get into positions of power in both politics and business in Gauteng.

The former Gauteng human settlements MEC is haunted by the failed Alexandra Renewal Project’s missing millions, which he and two former Gauteng premiers Mbazima Shilowa and Nomvula Mokonyane claim never existed. Mashatile said there was no amount of R1.3 billion set aside to renew homes in the famous township, but instead the amount was based on budgets from various departments of the provincial government.

Members of the “Alex Mafia” were also linked to allegations of corruption and gross incompetence at the Gauteng Shared Services Centre, an administrative agency, he formulated and created during a previous stint as Finance MEC.

Gwede Mantashe is the current chairperson of the ANC and he is believed to be interested in returning to the position. Mantashe will attempt to do so this December with a more tainted image than his first successful bid to be chairperson of the governing party in 2017. He has been implicated by the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, which has recommended that he be criminally probed for possible corruption after he received security installations, to his home, from Bosasa at no charge.

However, at the time he was the secretary general of the ANC, a full-time role, which meant he did not hold any positions in government.

While Pule Mabe’s name has barely taken off in the campaign corridors, some have mentioned him as a potential treasurer general, a position he once held during his ANC youth league days. He has links to a company that is believed to have received an unlawful tender in 2017, which is currently in the crosshairs of the SIU.



It is understood a company Enviro Mobi was awarded a R27 million tender illegally by the Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development Department as well as the Ekurhuleni Municipality to provide 58 waste pickers and 200 three-wheeled vehicles known as “makariki”.

The city was run by Mzwandile Masina at the time. He further appointed Enviro Mobi to supply 70 additional “karikis” at R7.8 million but the company failed to deliver on these, a year after receiving the tender.

Mabe had declared during his stint in Parliament that he was the director of Enviro Mobi.

David Masondo’s name, like that of the Mabe, has been spoken about in hushed tones but it is understood to be slowly gaining some traction as some have suggested him as a potential member of the ANC’s Top 6. While the NPA refused to charge him, he spent a year facing threats to his job as the deputy finance minister and as head of the OR Tambo School of Political Education. His former girlfriend had accused him of abusing his power as a senior leader in government to orchestrate her arrest by the Hawks - on allegations of trying to solicit a bribe from him over their affair.

The ANC’s Integrity Commission had recommended that he should step down from the two roles he occupied in light of the claims, but the matter, while debated in the NEC, never fully found expression in the organisation. Masondo was later cleared, with the NPA arguing there were no prospects of successful prosecution.

ON THE PROVINCIAL FRONT

EASTERN CAPE

Two slates dominate the race for the next provincial leadership of the province, with current treasurer Babalo Madikizela tipped to win the contest against his traditional ally Oscar Mabuyane.

The pair were implicated in a report by Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane into her investigation on the alleged misappropriation of R3 million that was paid out by the struggling Winnie Madikizela Mandela Local Municipality.

Mkhwebane found Mabuyane had personally benefited R450,000 while Madikizela is said to have pocketed R350,000.

A criminal case was also opened against the two by the EFF, with Mabuyane alleging his problems were the creation of suspended ANC secretary general of the ANC Ace Magashule.

They have also challenged the report in court and Mabuyane having also lodged a court application to stop special policing unit the Hawks from investigating him.

Mabuyane’s slate, if by some odd chance they win all positions contested includes current provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, Mlungisi Mvoko, Helen- Sauls August, with Fundile Gade being proposed as a new treasurer in the position currently held by Madikizela.

Madikizela’s, who is also the public works MEC, allies are proposing a more controversial slate

Teris Ntutu, who’s being earmarked for the position of provincial secretary was suspended from his role as the Amathole regional secretary last month following an NPA decision to reinstate charges of fraud and corruption against him. This is over a fraudulent refuse bag tender in Butterworth’s Mquma Local Municipality in 2017.

Xolile Nkompela is one of three leaders the organisation suspended last year. They were accused of defying the ANC in the Eastern Cape, when he refused to abide by its decision that he resigns as speaker of the OR Tambo Municipality.

Andile Lungisa, the former ANC Youth league deputy president and Nelson Mandela Bay councillor is never too far from controversy. In 2020 he served a prison sentence after being found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The conviction was for hitting DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass water jug over his head. His conviction also cost him his job as a member of the mayoral committee and as a regional leader in the organisation.

Before this, Lungisa and three others had faced money laundering charges, being hauled before the specialised commercial crime court in relation to a R2.5 million paid out by the department of arts and culture for a Nelson Mandela Sports Day concert. The charges were later withdrawn

Last year he was let off with a warning, after being charged for contravening lockdown regulations following the July unrest.

Weziwe Tikana Gxothiwe has faced claims of abusing her power in numerous instances including in the appointment of unqualified individuals to her department. She has also been accused of having her family members involved in business with the state, with recent allegations being that her husband had scored a PPE tender worth R1.6m to supply the department of education with Covid-19 resources.

Public protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has cleared her of improper conduct in the awarding of a covid-19 accommodation contract to her other relatives, including her daughter.

GAUTENG

While different factions and interest groups have taken shape in the regional conferences, which are yet to sit. There are also two dominant slates doing the rounds in South Africa’s economic hub, with all leaders preaching on efforts to rehabilitate the organisation in the province along with ways to win back the electorate, which is fast losing faith in the ANC.

Two MECs; Panyaza Lesufi who is popular with parents across Gauteng for his swift reactions to happenings at schools in the province and Lebogang Maile who heads up the cooperative governance and traditional affairs portfolio. Maile seems to enjoy favour from young party members in the province but they both have allegations hovering over their names that might lead to more legal problems in the months to come.

Lesufi, found himself embroiled in a multimillion-rand tender scandal, over a contract worth R430 million for the sanitising of classrooms and schools during the lockdown. While he insisted to have done nothing wrong, some have argued that following the SIU’s report into the contracts, Lesufi should have been held responsible, along with the department head as no oversight seems to have been done on such a major tender.

The education MEC was also accused of attempting to influence tenders, but he clarified that leaked audio circulating on social media were manipulated.

Maile was cleared of allegations of corruption by Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane over the leasing of a Johannesburg building which houses some of the department’s entities at R1.3 million per month.

He is also embroiled in the Enviro Mobi saga as he was the economic development and agriculture MEC when the department awarded the company with links to Mabe the unlawful contract. The trio, including then Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, were said to be syphoning money to fund ANC leadership campaigns in Gauteng.



Posters displaying former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku have also started to do the rounds, he is touted as a possible provincial treasurer candidate. While his return to the fore might be a welcome sight for some, he will be expected to speak on the personal protective equipment saga that ended his short stint as health MEC in the province, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masuku was found to have failed in executing his duties as an MEC by the SIU. The preliminary report said he failed to execute his function in compliance with the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act, this was used by Gauteng Premier David Makhura to axe him, while the ANC in the province following its own internal processes had suspended him and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko from the organisation.

Diko’s late husband chief Thandisizwe Diko had allegedly scored a R125 million PPE tender from the department.

While the high court dismissed his case against the SIU, he has claimed it as a victory, insisting that the full bench which presided over the matter removed “public doubt” on claims that he was involved in the corruption.

LIMPOPO

The province’s all-powerful Danny Msiza, who saw to it that it hosted successful January 8 celebrations marking the ANC’s 112th birthday while on suspension, is set to make a return as branches across the province nominate his name for the position of provincial secretary.

Msiza is facing fraud, theft racketeering and money laundering charges in relation to his alleged role in the collapse of the now defunct VBS mutual bank. He was placed at the centre of a network, through his influence, of syphoning money from municipalities into the bank which lost around R2.3 million.

The ANC’s contentious step aside rule doesn’t stop its branches from nominating even those suspended for leadership positions.

Florence Radzilane is another leader linked to the looting of the VBS bank, the former Vhembe mayor is tipped to be re-elected as ANC Limpopo’s deputy chairperson. She is accused of investing R300 million from that municipality into the collapsed bank, with further claims that she pocketed millions from the bank. While she was removed as mayor, she’s since been redeployed to the legislature

Even treasurer Nakedi Sibanda Kekana, who features as the treasurer candidate on Mathabatha and Msiza’s slate, stands accused of having her former municipality Lepelle-Nkumpi irregularly investing R150 million into the bank.

NORTH WEST

The man dubbed “Black Jesus” following his political comeback from the wilderness, is again being touted by some, though fewer in numbers, as the possible candidate for the provincial chairmanship. Supra Mahumapelo was hounded out of his position as premier and chairman of the ANC in the North West on claims of having mismanaged the province.

Mahumapelo in 2019 went on “early retirement,” following widespread demonstrations in his province - key to the demonstrations were community outcries over corruption and lack of service delivery in the platinum-rich province.

Public health had completely collapsed, and following weeks of demonstrations, the Cabinet approved a decision to place the province under administration.

Some of the questionable contracts linked to Mahumapelo include the multi-million-rand Nepo Data Dynamics deal and tenders awarded to Gupta-linked Mediosa to provide health care services in the province. Former Health head of department Andrew Lekalala was suspended over a R30 million pay out to Mediosa without due processes. Limping state arms manufacturer Denel also awarded Mapumapelo’s son a R1 million bursary.

FREE STATE

The state of the ANC in the Free State remains shambolic, with attempts, even by former deputy president of the ANC Kgalema Motlanthe, to unite the organisation having failed to bear much fruit. The province, which had been under the once powerful spell of Magashule - also known as “lifetime chair” for spending 23-years in charge of the organisation - is set to elect new leaders. The process has largely been described as fluid, with at least three names being proposed as potential chairs.

Former Magashule allies Mxolisi Dukwana and Thabo Manyoni are likely to fight it out for the position of chair, with Paseka Nompondo, who some still link to Magashule, is also said to be in the running.

Dukwana, while receiving praise for his testimony before the state capture commission, admitted to having taken money from the notorious Gupta family, whom Magashule had close ties with. The former economic development MEC said he accepted R10,000 from Rajesh Gupta in 2014 for travel expenses, two years after he had been axed.

MPUMALANGA

ANC provincial coordinator and former acting secretary of the party Lindiwe Ntshalintshali is the frontrunner amongst those vying to occupy the powerful secretariat office. She has become bolder and is not shy to tackle her own comrades, including ANC convenor Mandla Ndlovu for publicly endorsing Ramaphosa for a second term as ANC president prematurely.

But she has courted her own controversy. Last year a Mpumalanga man claimed he was her lover and accused her of recommending positions for him in government until her husband found out about their affair.

She also faces allegations from her time as mayor Emalahleni. Ntshalintshali is accused of unlawfully increasing managers’ salaries causing a loss of about R1.5 million to the municipality.

Last year forensic auditors recommended that she still faces criminal charges over her decisions, which were taken without council approval.