After heavy blows and hugs, NaakMusiQ wins #CelebCity boxing match
Thousands of fans were glued to their screen as NaakMusiQ and Cassper Nyovest exchanged blows on Saturday in the #CelebCity boxing match in Sun City.
Actor and musician Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo emerged victorious in the boxing match against rapper Refiloe 'Cassper Nyovest' Phoolo.
The duo put on an exciting show and the legendary TKZee sealed the night by performing the hit singles from back in the day.
Thank you Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq for the real entertainment #CassperVsNaakMusiq Big Zulu Ang Pearl Thusi Naaq Tkzee Mufasa pic.twitter.com/40RM3oK0m1Mpumi Seroe (@EuniceSeroe) April 9, 2022
On behalf of all South Africaswe would like to thank you Naaq Musiq for winning the game.hey we are tired of Cassper Nyovestwe are enough shame.RationQ (@Ration_Q) April 10, 2022
Congratulations Naak Musiq #CassperVsNaakMusiq#NaakHimOut pic.twitter.com/d68YXT0Hap
Im a known hater of @casspernyovest but tonight, Im a new fan. Thank you for the entertaining fight guys, thanks for helping expose the real pro boxers but Im not sure how the judges had the fight for Naaq. I had it a clear draw. Once again, well done Cass&NaaqMr IRS (@vuyisa100) April 9, 2022
