After heavy blows and hugs, NaakMusiQ wins #CelebCity boxing match

Thousands of fans were glued to their screen as NaakMusiQ and Cassper Nyovest exchanged blows on Saturday in the #CelebCity boxing match in Sun City.

Actor and musician Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo emerged victorious in the boxing match against rapper Refiloe 'Cassper Nyovest' Phoolo.

The duo put on an exciting show and the legendary TKZee sealed the night by performing the hit singles from back in the day.