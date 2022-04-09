Who will emerge victorious - Cassper Nyovest or NaakMusiQ?

The two celebrities will battle it out in Sun City at 9pm and SuperSport will broadcast the boxing match.

The much-anticipated celebrity boxing exhibition between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ takes place on Saturday night at Sun City.

The event is part of #CelebCity, a highly anticipated three-day entertainment takeover.

The match was announced in December after Cassper knocked out YouTuber SlikTalk.

Sports broadcaster SuperSport will broadcast the match live on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv channel 209).

Where did it all begin?

We'll let Twitter tell the tale as only it can do:

The arena will be jam-packed with celebrities and fans, and some have already started betting on who will emerge victorious.