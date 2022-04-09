Who will emerge victorious - Cassper Nyovest or NaakMusiQ?
The two celebrities will battle it out in Sun City at 9pm and SuperSport will broadcast the boxing match.
The much-anticipated celebrity boxing exhibition between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ takes place on Saturday night at Sun City.
The event is part of #CelebCity, a highly anticipated three-day entertainment takeover.
The match was announced in December after Cassper knocked out YouTuber SlikTalk.
Sports broadcaster SuperSport will broadcast the match live on SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv channel 209).
Where did it all begin?
We'll let Twitter tell the tale as only it can do:
incase yall missed the start.#NaakvsCass pic.twitter.com/PC9ADxFRAl01:45 A.M (@Puxxle_Csy) March 13, 2022
The arena will be jam-packed with celebrities and fans, and some have already started betting on who will emerge victorious.
I love you guys both @NaakMusiQ & @casspernyovest ,my money is on @casspernyovest on this one.Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 8, 2022
May the best man win. pic.twitter.com/lMcgY1MvKm
Whos fit now!??? My money is on @casspernyovest this nigga is a hard worker #NaakhimOut#CelebCity / Naak / Cassper Nyovest / Sun city pic.twitter.com/RJH1zduSTwCyberBullying Defense Force SA (@Omilly_N) April 8, 2022
Zyakhala namhlanje . The fight we all have been waiting for is happening soon. You can watch it all happen on @DStv channel 209TaXaba (@NkululekoXaba_) April 7, 2022
Who are you rooting for @NaakMusiQ or @casspernyovest ?
Im saying Naakmusiq is getting knocked out what do you think ??#CelebCity pic.twitter.com/MQprT5DgzN
Seeing food makes me happy, time to eat!!!! Sun City, you ready for a show? Tomorrow we on!!! #NaakHimOut pic.twitter.com/tO0tkB4hGGDon Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 8, 2022
