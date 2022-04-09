South Africa bowled out by Bangladesh

South Africa are all out for 453 in the first innings

Scores at the end of South Africa's first innings on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park on Saturday.

South Africa, first innings

D. Elgar c Liton Das b Taijul Islam 70

S. Erwee c Liton Das b Khaled Ahmed 24

K. Petersen lbw b Taijul Islam 64

T. Bavuma c Najmul Hossain b Khaled Ahmed 67

R. Rickelton c Yasir Ali b Taijul Islam 42

K. Verreynne b Khaled Ahmed 22

W. Mulder b Taijul Islam 33

K. Maharaj b Taijul Islam 84

S. Harmer st Liton Das b Taijul Islam 29

L. Williams lbw b Mehidy Hasan 13

D. Olivier not out 0

Extras (lb3, n1, w1) 5

Total (136.2 overs) 453

Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Erwee), 2-133 (Elgar), 3-184 (Petersen), 4-257 (Rickelton), 5-271 (Bavuma), 6-300 (Verreynne), 7-381 (Mulder), 8-418 (Maharaj), 9-453 (Harmer)

Bowling: Khaled Ahmed 29-6-100-3, Mehidy Hasan 26.2-4-85-1, Ebadot Hossain 28-3-121-0 (1w), Taijul Islam 50-10-135-6 (1nb), Najmul Hossain 3-0-9-0

Port Elizabeth, South Africa | AFP | Saturday 4/9/2022 - 15:56 UTC+3 | 221 words

Scores at the end of South Africa's first innings on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park on Saturday.

South Africa, first innings

D. Elgar c Liton Das b Taijul Islam 70

S. Erwee c Liton Das b Khaled Ahmed 24

K. Petersen lbw b Taijul Islam 64

T. Bavuma c Najmul Hossain b Khaled Ahmed 67

R. Rickelton c Yasir Ali b Taijul Islam 42

K. Verreynne b Khaled Ahmed 22

W. Mulder b Taijul Islam 33

K. Maharaj b Taijul Islam 84

S. Harmer st Liton Das b Taijul Islam 29

L. Williams lbw b Mehidy Hasan 13

D. Olivier not out 0

Extras (lb3, n1, w1) 5

Total (136.2 overs) 453

Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Erwee), 2-133 (Elgar), 3-184 (Petersen), 4-257 (Rickelton), 5-271 (Bavuma), 6-300 (Verreynne), 7-381 (Mulder), 8-418 (Maharaj), 9-453 (Harmer)

Bowling: Khaled Ahmed 29-6-100-3, Mehidy Hasan 26.2-4-85-1, Ebadot Hossain 28-3-121-0 (1w), Taijul Islam 50-10-135-6 (1nb), Najmul Hossain 3-0-9-0

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Match situation: South Africa are all out for 453 in the first innings

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahudien Paleker (both RSA)

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)