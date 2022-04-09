Rush to unscramble ANCYL list nightmare as KZN ANC members harbour renewal hopes

As ANC members slowly stream into the Durban International Convention Centre, provincial leaders are meeting with the eThekwini ANC Youth League to reach a compromise on different lists submitted for the party's conference.

DURBAN - As ANC members slowly stream into the Durban International Convention Centre, provincial leaders are meeting with the eThekwini ANC Youth League to reach a compromise on different lists submitted for the party's conference.

On Friday, Eyewitness News reported that the convener and the coordinator of the regional youth league submitted different lists of its representatives to attend the 8th regional conference.

Only 13 people from the league would be allowed to participate in the conference.

Regional Convener of the ANC in eThekwini Kwazi Mshengu said the two young leaders failed to reach common ground after being directed to produce a single list overnight.

“This morning [Saturday] we found out that they did not do that and officials have taken over the process of convening the RTT now to make sure the finalised this decision.”

REWRITE ITS STORY

Some delegates at the long-awaited regional conference were looking beyond the leadership contest, hoping the new collective that gets elected would focus on rebuilding the organisation and giving young members more opportunities.

eThekwini is one of the few remaining regions to hold regional conferences after which the province would have its own internal contest.

It’s also the ANC's largest region in the country.

It's suffered numerous setbacks over the years with the ANC disbanding its previous executive committee in 2019 and a sluggish showing at the local government polls last year.

Many see the conference as an opportunity to rewrite its story in the ANC.

Delegates representing around 70 out of the region’s more than 100 were expected to arrive in the coming hours.

This as former regional chair Zandile Gumede and eThekwini Council Speaker Thabani Nyawose face off.

Gumede’s supporters have been preaching unity and continuity while Nyawose’s backers have called for renewal, rebuilding and uniting the region.

The conference will close on Sunday.