Ramaphosa, Biden talk after SA abstains from vote to suspend Russia from UN body
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa held telephone talks on Friday with US President Joe Biden, a day after the continental powerhouse abstained from voting on a resolution suspending Russia from a UN rights body over its aggression in Ukraine.
Ramaphosa, whose government has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow's bloody invasion, had a day earlier blasted the UN Security Council as "outdated" and in dire need of an overhaul.
Hours later, South Africa was among the 58 countries that abstained from voting on the UN General Assembly resolution that suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.
It was the third time South Africa abstained from voting on resolutions adopted over the war.
Ramaphosa tweeted on Friday that he had "a productive" telephone call with Biden.
"We shared views on the conflict in Ukraine and agreed on the need for a ceasefire and dialogue between Ukraine and Russia," Ramaphosa wrote.
‘UNIFIED INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE’
The White House said in a readout of the call that Biden "emphasised the strength of the bilateral partnership, as well as global challenges brought on by Russia's further invasion of Ukraine".
The American leader stressed "the need for a clear, unified international response to Russian aggression in Ukraine", the statement said.
Local media suggested it was Biden who initiated the call to Ramaphosa.
The high-profile rebuke of Russia at the UN marked only the second ever suspension of a country from the global body's human rights council - Libya was the first, in 2011.
On Thursday, Ramaphosa sharply criticised the UN Security Council for enabling powerful nations to use their clout to make decisions that were at times catastrophic.
"The current formation of the UN Security Council is outdated and unrepresentative," he said. "It disadvantages countries with developing economies."
South Africa has maintained a non-aligned stance on the conflict in Ukraine, touting negotiation as the best option to end the conflict despite international outrage and condemnation.
‘NOT INDIFFERENT’
Meanwhile, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said South Africa was not indifferent to the suffering in Ukraine.
She said the country also didn’t condone Russia's war and invasion despite abstaining.
Pandor briefed the media on Friday where she reiterated South Africa's non-aligned position on the matter.
Pandor also criticised the United Nations, calling for more consistency in condemning atrocities in other regions.
The Democratic Alliance’s International Relations Spokesperson Darren Bergman reacted to Pandor’s latest statement saying the country had chosen the wrong side of history.
Pandor also called for reforms in the UN saying the body should be more consistent and cannot be used in a partisan manner by member states.