Ramaphosa, Biden talk after SA abstains from vote to suspend Russia from UN body

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa held telephone talks on Friday with US President Joe Biden, a day after the continental powerhouse abstained from voting on a resolution suspending Russia from a UN rights body over its aggression in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa, whose government has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow's bloody invasion, had a day earlier blasted the UN Security Council as "outdated" and in dire need of an overhaul.

Hours later, South Africa was among the 58 countries that abstained from voting on the UN General Assembly resolution that suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.

It was the third time South Africa abstained from voting on resolutions adopted over the war.

Ramaphosa tweeted on Friday that he had "a productive" telephone call with Biden.

"We shared views on the conflict in Ukraine and agreed on the need for a ceasefire and dialogue between Ukraine and Russia," Ramaphosa wrote.