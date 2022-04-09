Mangaung Municipality plagued by service delivery challenges, says FS premier

Ntombela delivered the welcome address at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein where President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting for the second post-State of the Nation Address Presidential Imbizo.

MANGAUNG - Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela says the Mangaung Municipality is plagued with several issues, including service delivery challenges.

This event is meant to help with discussing ways of how service delivery could be improved.

Ntombela thanked the president for his work, saying “Mr President, we thank you. You bring us hope and raise us. You did the unthinkable and saved us from COVID-19. You saved us at a time that we had lost hope. You stood firm and strong.”