KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala sends condolences to Royal family

JOHANNESBURG - Premier Sihle Zikalala has described the passing of her royal highness Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu as heart wrenching and a devastating loss for the Zulu nation as it prepares for the coronation of nominated king Misuzulu ka Zwelithini in May.

Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu, sister to the late Amazulu king goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu passed away yesterday at a Newcastle hospital after a short illness.

She was on the side of those who opposed the soon-to-be coronated king’s appointment as king of the Zulu nation.

The Premier has since conveyed his condolences on behalf of the KZN government to the royal family.

The Premier’s spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.

“This news is heart wrenching and devastating to the provincial Government this comes as a double blow as the Royal Family prepares for the coronation of king Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.”