Fraud case against former mayor returns to court

The fraud and theft trial of Khumalo was stalled because his attorney was sick and one of the co-accused needed time to appoint a new lawyer.

JOHANNESBURG - National Prosecuting Authority says the fraud case of former JB Marks mayor Kgotso Khumalo has been postponed yet again.

The fraud and theft trial of Khumalo was stalled because his attorney was sick and one of the co-accused needed time to appoint a new lawyer.

Khumalo, Cyril Hendry and Mohau Shuping are facing eight charges of theft and defrauding municipal funds.

They have all pleaded not guilty.

It's alleged that the North West university and the programme for community development, paid millions into a trust account belonging to Coetzee’s law firm, for the use of specific projects by the municipality.

It’s under instructions were then given to effect various payments, including 208 000 mayoral committee contributions, towards the funeral of the late North West MEC for agriculture, Duma Ndleleni, who passed away in November 2018.

NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

“This matter has been postponed several times owing to Khumalo’s ill health it has however come to our attention that he is now fit to stand trial the matter will resume on the 4th of May.”