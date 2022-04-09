Dlamini-Zuma seeks to improve relationship between local and national government

Dlamini-Zuma says national government has come up with an inclusive plan to address the issues.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says service delivery issues will improve once there's a coherent relationship between local and national government.

The minister highlighted this at the second post state of the nation address presidential imbizo held in Bloemfontein today.

“We met with the traditional leaders, we met with the workers, we met with the business, we meet with some of the NGO’s because the district development model must include everyone, every stakeholder, because government doesn’t have the monopoly of ideas.”

Mangaung residents have been speaking with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the challenges they face daily including the lack of service delivery.

They've called on government to intervene.