Cold and wet weekend in store for Gauteng residents with flash flood warnings

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents will have to contend with cold and wet weather this weekend.

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding.

Forecaster Ismael Moyo said Saturday had a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg EMS Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said teams had been dispatched to all seven regions of the city.

A swift rescue unit, a specialised team that responds to water-related emergencies, was also deployed.

City Power's Isaac Mangena said they expected pressure on the power grid as residents tried to stay warm.

“We expect pressure this weekend with the usage of electricity usage due to the cold weather. We are appealing to residents to use power sparingly.”