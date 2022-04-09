NPA welcomes heavy sentence handed down to serial rapist

Tshitso Mothesele from Khutsong on the west rand was sentenced this week to 195 years imprisonment. 36-year-old Mothesele was convicted on 15 counts of rape, 8 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping.

He would target his victims as they got off public transport, drag them to a nearby veld, rape them and rob them of their belongings.

The crimes were committed between April 2017 and December 2018.

The NPA's Lumka Mahanjana.

“NPA welcomes the sentence handed down by the Pretoria high court of eight life terms as the NPA we want to assure the community that we are committed in fighting gender-based violence and ensuring such crimes are prosecuted.”