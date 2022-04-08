WC Transport MEC Mitchell condemns deadly Kraaifontein taxi violence

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said the registrar's office has called the two taxi associations to a meeting after two taxi operators were murdered and one injured on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell on Thursday condemned the taxi violence in Bloekombos, Kraaifrontein.

Mitchell said that the registrar's office had called the two taxi associations to a meeting after two taxi operators were murdered and one injured on Wednesday night.

The MEC said that the department would be engaging with the Bellville Taxi Association and Bloekombos Wallacedene Taxi Association.

“The registrar’s office has called two local associations to a meeting to assess the situation and any possible underlying tensions,” the MEC said.

He said that it was unacceptable that people were being killed and that the public transport sector was becoming a crime scene.

The Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Cata) has Nceba Enge told Eyewitness News that the incident is not related to the conflict within the industry.

“That is not caused by the conflict in the taxi industry because we are on the same page with Cata and there is nothing happening between us,” Enge said.