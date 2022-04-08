Trans people want to be visible and need to be protected, says activist Just like many people in the LGBTQIA+ community, transgender people encounter a number of social problems, difficulties and barriers to accessing many resources and services. Healthcare

Trans Day Of Visibility JOHANNESBURG – On 31 March, the world celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV), a day that raises awareness for trans, gender diverse and non-binary people and the persistent discrimination faced by trans people. Unfortunately, it'll take a lot more than one day to unpack all of the discrimination and some are so cruel, you'd be forgiven for being afraid to. But these issues demand that we overcome that fear - our conscience commands us.

Eyewitness News spoke to transman Collin Mfazwe (pronouns "he" and "him") and Treyvone Moosa, a trans person who identifies as non-binary (pronouns "she", "her", "they", "them") to start the journey together. On reflecting about the day's personal significance, 38-year-old Moosa said: "I'm not sure that Transgender Day of Visibility adds any specific gravitas to my life. There are so many commemorative days in general that I feel we, as a community, seem to water down the significance of commemoration down to a hashtag or a following." happy trans day of visibility



growth was internal but it was also external 🤗 pic.twitter.com/kXuvUxj6h7 — Allen (@AllenJuneau) April 1, 2022 PROTECTION TRUMPS VISIBILY The gender activist added that for trans people to be truly visible, they needed to be protected first. “If we are really to put weight on commemoration then we need to look at lives lost. We need to pivot how we, not celebrate, but remember, that life in all forms is most valuable. Even more so, when said life is under threat of survival. That some of us out there are unable to get to 30, 40 damn 50-years-old without acts of violence, rape or being murdered. For trans people to be truly visible they must be systemically protected to a point where their lives are able to achieve absolute fulfillment." READ: Tips to finding a trans-friendly healthcare provider LGBTIQ+ people, organisations, and allies took to social media to show their support for #TransDayOfVisibility with posts and images that featured the colours of the transgender flag - light blue, pink, and white. #fnaf #foxy #TransDayOfVisibility

The real treasure was the path you traveled on the way to your true self all along! Happy trans day of visibility, yarrrr! pic.twitter.com/PmAkoKnRj4 — Saber toothed (comms open) (@saber_toothed1) March 31, 2022 For Mfazwe, the day celebrated the journey the trans people have been on and the wins along the way. “It means that we get to celebrate ourselves, where we come from and the challenges that we’ve overcome not only from the outside world but from the family close friends, and society at large. It also means that we still need to go back and remind people that we are here, we are part of the society, we are part of the community. We remind them that we do exist." GATEKEEPERS OF HEALTHCARE Just like many people in the LGBTQIA+ community, transgender people encounter a number of social problems, difficulties, and barriers to accessing many of the resources and services that should be easily accessible. Like access to adequate healthcare. READ: Tips for finding a trans-friendly healthcare provider Many trans men avoid public health facilities for fear of how healthcare workers would perceive and treat them, preferring instead to receive healthcare from trans-friendly facilities that are few and far apart. “There is a lack of access to healthcare when it comes to trans people and a lack of education or refusal to learn about our needs. When I’m talking about healthcare I’m talking about how our public institutes will tell you transgender issues are not a priority. We are told our surgeries are nothing more than a cosmetic need that they are not urgent,” said Mfazwe. it's trans day of visibility 🖤🏳️‍⚧️. ive been a fairly visible gender expansive person on the interwebs and IRL for a good minute. and i extend the visibility of trans-ness into my art a LOT. thru pronoun tatts, tatts of the trans gender symbol + pic.twitter.com/6FE66VhoNQ — mercy thokozane minah (they/he) (@iamafreedom) March 31, 2022

The 34-year-old says public hospitals give trans people surgery dates that are far into the future without taking into consideration the mental and emotional impact of this decision.

“What I want is urgent, and I really need to remove these things on my chest. I’m facing dysphoria, and they will tell you that your issue is not a priority. What if you go back home and commit suicide because you just can’t take it anymore?”

Access to healthcare is an obstacle for most South Africans but when one throws in issues of discrimination, gatekeeping, and the unavailability of basic treatments and services, the problems become magnified in a community that is often misunderstood and marginalised.

Mfazwe said numerous trans men, especially in rural areas, struggle to access hormone replacement therapy.

“There is also a huge problem with trans men not being able to access hormone replacement therapy (HRT), most of the trans men I’ve helped are from the rural areas, especially areas surrounding Durban. People inbox me and say 'Boet Collen help me with the therapy' and I will tell them that I cannot help you unless you go through the proper steps such as consulting a doctor, finding a doctor who will monitor your blood, conducting the necessary tests and once the doctor has given you a prescription I will assist by buying you the medication in Johannesburg and making sure it reaches you.”

One could argue that trans people face a two-step barrier to healthcare - one being on a basic level of treating day-to-day health conditions that all South Africans experience and the second being accessing trans-specific healthcare, such as gender-affirming surgery and HRT.

Individuals can access transgender healthcare at private doctors, but how many people can actually afford private medical aid? Then there is the issue of medical schemes not covering all the costs associated with transitioning and the healthcare practitioners who act as gatekeepers.

PERSONAL IDENTITY VS BIRTH SEX

Transgender people are defined as those whose personal identity and gender does not correspond with their birth sex. In South, Africa, organisations are fighting for the amendment of the Alteration of Sex Descriptors and Sex Status Act of 2003 that requires transgender individuals to have begun their medical transition before being allowed to request to change the sex descriptor on their identity documents.

“The concept of 'legal sex' is so complex, you know. On the one hand I think this Act is a phenomenal first step to making sure people are fully self actualised from a legal perspective. Where it falls short is in dictating that a health professional must certify that their patient has undergone 'necessary' medical or psychological treatment for transition. In saying this, our government has essentially said that all trans identity must live within a prescriptive social binary that can only be perceived as acceptable if deemed so by a medical practitioner,” said Moosa.

"We must become more aware that there is no particular clinical treatment (such as hormones or surgery) that is 'necessary' for all trans people, and that legal documents reflecting sex congruent with one's gender identity contribute to a person's health, by supporting employment, safe travel, and other necessities of daily living, as well as facilitating access to medical care. I believe the Act needs to now consider, self-determination of legal gender as the law - it works in a small yet growing number of countries like countries, including Argentina, Denmark, Malta, and Ireland”.

An LGBTQI+ group Iranti on #TransDayOfVisibility had partnered with the Department of Home Affairs to help trans and gender diverse people who needed assistance with changing their gender marker and name in their identity documents.

LGBTIQ+ community members have often faced discriminatory, stigmatising and dehumanising services at these offices over the years.

Irani invited trans and gender diverse people to “a safe and inclusive space” at its office in Brixton where officials were present to collect gender marker change applications for processing at their offices.

Without the correct identity documents, transgender and gender diverse people battle to secure employment, access services, and travel.

WHAT MORE CAN WE DO?

Pretoria-based group OUT in a statement asked that the South African government fulfill its commitment to provide equal and affirming services to transgender and gender diverse people.

Talking to Eyewitness News, Moosa said there was always more that could be done for the community.

“There have been some good strides taken in language, bathrooms accessibility, and education in major urban areas. However, trans people are most vulnerable outside urban spaces, and it is in the homestead and villages where the most education is needed. Unfortunately, the lack of access to LGBTQI+ education has left some of us feeling that the very places we are from are also the most dangerous for us."

The creative strategist and producer who works in advertising worries about the safety of LGBTQI+ children in a society that doesn’t think their lives are worth much and shows it through the killing, mutilating, and burning of community members over the years.

“There are no spaces of safety for these kids. It has become a major for me to start a LGBTQI+ centre in Johannesburg. This dream is big, and I have just started the advocacy work, but it will take time. In the meantime, my space, The House of Diamonds, is open to any trans person in crises, and they can reach out to me via my social media channels for support.”