Nyawose vows to bring stability to ANC eThekwini if elected as chair

DURBAN - Speaker in the eThekwini council Thabani Nyawose has vowed to bring stability to the metro if ANC members participating in this weekend’s regional conference elect him as chairperson.

Nyawose, in a wide-ranging sit down with Eyewitness News this week, said the region and the province were yet to reconcile from the bruising losses at the ANC’s last national conference in 2017.

He is vying for the top post in the ANC’s biggest region in the country.

The council speaker is up against corruption-accused Zandile Gumede, who is the former mayor and former chair of the region.

Gumede is said to remain popular and likely to take the position once again.

The internal contest to lead the ANC’s biggest region in the country, which boasts a membership larger than the Western and Northern Cape provinces, is a two-horse race.

This is not lost on Nyawose, who has been focusing on what he can offer should delegates vote him into power.

He’s told Eyewitness News that instability had dented the ANC in the region.

"It was in 2008 in the region when the ANC had a leadership of the region, which was elected and completed their term."

Nyawose said he wanted to focus on renewal – a project mostly punted by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said renewing the party must find expression in the branches and the regional executive committee in KZN.

"Once you have stability in the structures, then you can start a programme where you are making a call to all ANC members who for whatever reason decided not to renew their membership."

Nyawose does have an uphill battle though – as his opponent Zandile Gumede – while having been axed as mayor in 2019 and is at home due to the step aside rule is growing unpopularity in the region.

Meanwhile, delegates have already started to register on Friday ahead of the formal conference, which kicks off on Saturday.