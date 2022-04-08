Teen due in Ladismith court in connection with murder of boy (7)

The child's burnt body was discovered in a shallow grave at the Hartmansleegte farm in Hoekoe on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A 16-year-old boy will make his first appearance in the Ladismith Magistrate's Court on Friday morning in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy.

His family last saw him alive on Friday.

During a two-day probe, investigators gathered sufficient evidence and witness statements that linked the 16-year-old accused to the crime.

He cannot be named because he is a minor and will appear in-camera at the local magistrate's court.

Results of a DNA test and an autopsy have not yet been concluded but police said that their investigation so far indicated that the body was that of the seven-year-old boy, who was reported missing by relatives on Monday.

At first, the deceased's mother assumed he was visiting his grandmother, who lives on a different farm.

However, the woman grew worried when she realised that he was not there and she called police.