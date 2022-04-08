Suspects arrested for Esther Mahlangu robbery & assault due in court

The two suspects arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of Dr Esther Mahlangu will appear in court on Friday.

MPUMALANGA - The two suspects arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of Dr Esther Mahlangu will appear in court on Friday.

On Thursday, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane announced the arrests following a tip-off and said that one suspect was found in possession of Mahlangu's gun.

The 87-year-old world-renowned Ndebele artist was attacked in her Siyabuswa home last month.

She was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and a firearm.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that the two men arrested were among seven others who were taken in for questioning and later released.