Survey: 90% of S.African's do not trust SAPS

CAPE TOWN - The preliminary findings of a survey on police service do not look good.

So far, Action Society's first SAPS Trust Indicator survey shows nine in 10 people do not trust police to respond in an emergency.

The research specifically deals with the functionality and effectiveness of the police's 10111 emergency line and so far, it suggests corruption and a lack of ethical and competent leadership are among contributing factors to why people do not trust the police.

The organisation's Ian Cameron said 90% indicated they did not trust police to respond.

“So far, we’ve had an overwhelming response of people just saying they purely don’t trust the police to even show up should they phone 10111. Obviously, that is very worrying, we see violent crime increasing daily.”

Cameron said in 2021, public trust in the police dipped to a low of 27% and this appeared to be linked to the July 2021 social unrest.

He adds public confidence in the police is at its lowest in the Western Cape, trailing the national average by 7%.

The latest survey started this week and runs until the beginning of May, with over 4,000 people having already participated.