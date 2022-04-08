Security guard shot dead near Durban mall

Paramedics said there was a shootout near the Durban mall just before 8am.

JOHANNESBURG - A security guard was shot and killed outside a funeral parlour next to the Bridge Shopping Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

Authorities said that the guard's body was discovered outside the business premises, surrounded by 12 high-caliber bullet casings.

KwaMashu police are investigating the crime.