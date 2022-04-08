SAPS sting operation in Diepsloot nabs 27 undocumented migrants

These arrests take the number of people handcuffed in the area this week to over 50, while police continue to investigate the latest mob violence attack in which one man was killed.

JOHANNSBURG - Police have arrested 27 undocumented migrants during an overnight sting on Thursday operation in Diepsloot.

Community members have been staging protests this week demanding better policing.

The police's Athlenda Mathe said: “We continue to plead and urge communities of Diepsloot to work together with the South African Police Service in ensuring the speedy arrest of criminal elements which have engulfed the area.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi are expected to visit the community on Friday afternoon