Sanef welcomes removal of 'Tembisa 10' story from Global Media Awards shortlist

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Friday welcomed the removal of the controversial "Tembisa 10" story from a shortlist for the upcoming Global Media Awards.

Last year, Pretoria News ran an "exclusive story" claiming a 37-year-old Gauteng woman had broken a Guinness World Record by carrying and delivering 10 babies.

A video series was later launched about the birth of the decuplets even after the story could not be verified.

An announcement that the series had recently been entered in the International News Media Association's Global Media Awards, under the category "Best Use of Social Media" caused an uproar in media circles.

This prompted Sanef to write to the association requesting it to reconsider the nomination and labeling the story ludicrous and an embarrassment to South African journalism.

In a statement this week, INMA CEO Earl Wilkinson said the judges reconsidered the entry after reviewing concerns that had been raised and decided it was no longer a finalist.

"Through the letters, we wrote to INMA and we expressed our dissatisfaction with this problematic nomination. We now accept INMA's latest statement, we welcome this removal and hope INMA will attempt to better the shortlist," said Sanef's Reggy Moalusi.