SAHPRA warns CT residents against buying medication from hawkers

It said it conducted an investigation along with the police earlier this week and discovered prescription medicines were being sold on the streets of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) on Friday joined police to investigate claims of hawkers selling illicit medication in Cape Town.

The regulator said the probe was launched following a media report by eNCA.

It said it conducted an investigation along with the police earlier this week and discovered prescription medicines were being sold on the streets of Cape Town.

SAHPRA said the confiscated products should only be sold at pharmacies or authorised health facilities by appropriate health professionals.

The regulator stressed that medication sold in unauthorised facilities and by unauthorised individuals pose serious health risks as the products could be counterfeit, stolen, contaminated, or otherwise harmful.

It said two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested and charged with contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act.