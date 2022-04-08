‘Rosettenville 10’ arrested during botched cash-in-transit heist back in court

The men believed to be part of a gang were arrested at a house in the southern Johannesburg suburb in February.

JOHANNESBURG - The 10 men involved in a fatal shootout with police in Rosettenville will return to the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

They were stopped in their tracks while en route to commiting a cash-in-transit heist.

Eight other suspects died in the shootout with police.

The men who have been dubbed the ‘Rosettenville 10’ are facing charges ranging from murder to conspiracy to commit robbery.

During their appearance last month, lawyers for the 10 questioned why the men were moved from the Johannesburg prison to Pretoria without them being informed.

But state lawyers told the court that they were moved because of renovations at the Johannesburg prison which compromises security.

It was ruled that the men stay in Pretoria pending the conclusion of the renovations.

This is despite the lawyers telling the court how these suspects are being kept with sentenced prisoners and not those awaiting trial.

The men have told the court that they will not be applying for bail.