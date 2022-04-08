Resolution to suspend Russia from rights council premature, SA tells UN

Russia was suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday following a vote at the general assembly of the world body.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The South African government is still refusing to rebuke Russia over its war against Ukraine.

South Africa once again abstained from voting against its Brics trade partner at the United Nation.

Russia was suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday following a vote at the general assembly of the world body.

It adopted the resolution with 93 countries in favour and 24 against.

Fifty-eight member states abstained, including South Africa.

South Africa's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Xolisa Mabhongo, told the assembly that the vote was premature as an investigation into allegations of war crimes had yet to be completed.

"We must allow the commission to urgently undertake its mandate and report to the human rights council and the general assembly on its outcomes. It is also imperative that all parties to the conflict must allow the commission to perform its duties without any hindrance and interference," Mabhongo said.