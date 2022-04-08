Prosecutors in Khayelitsha mass shooting case not satisfied with accused's alibi

Thando Shuba made another appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The prosecution in a Khayelitsha mass shooting case is not satisfied with evidence submitted to support the accused’s alleged alibi.

He is facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in the Enkanini Informal Settlement.

The prosecution said investigators had raised some concerns after viewing CCTV footage submitted to support the 35-year-old's alleged alibi.

Defence attorney, Phindile Vepile, explained the visuals revealed Shuba was at three different locations at the time the crime was committed.

The accused’s case so far rests on this evidence that will allegedly prove his innocence.

Shuba will be back in court in about two weeks.