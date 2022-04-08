Pandor: UN must stand for human rights for all, not just in Ukraine conflict

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor briefed the media on Friday on South Africa’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

CAPE TOWN - The United Nations cannot be used in a partisan manner by member states, said International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

The minister added that suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council would make it harder to hold the country accountable.

She said that the body must stand for human rights equally in all countries, including Palestine, where scores of children have been killed in its conflict with Israel.

South Africa this week again chose to abstain from a crucial United Nations vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. It is the third time it abstained from UN votes on the deadly invasion of Ukraine.

The country’s non-aligned position on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also come under criticism.

But Minister Pandor said that the UN should be consistent and stand for human rights for all, not only in this situation.

She said that suspending Russia could lead to even more conflict.