One of the suspects in Esther Mahlangu assault, robbery case granted bail

The 87-year-old world-renowned Ndebele artist was attacked in her Siyabuswa home last month in Mpumalanga.

FILE: South African artist Esther Mahlangu, 81, gestures at her home in Mabhoko Village, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga on 6 March 2017. Picture: GULSHAN KHAN/AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - One of the suspects arrested in connection with the robbery and attack of well-known Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu has been granted bail of R3,000.

The suspect was handcuffed along with an alleged accomplice on Thursday after police in that province received a tip-off.

