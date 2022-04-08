NGO alarmed over impact of international bill on rural African communities

Resource Africa said that the United Kingdom's government was looking into introducing a newly proposed bill on animals which would have a major knock-on effect on communities whose livelihoods would be affected.

JOHANNESBURG - An environmental NGO is sounding the alarm bells over new international legislation that will impact rural communities across Africa.

Resource Africa said that the United Kingdom's government was looking into introducing a newly proposed bill on animals which would have a major knock-on effect on communities whose livelihoods would be affected.

The animals abroad bill will have an impact on hunting, animal rights and human needs.

The organisation's representative Shylock Muyengwa: "A quick statistic of the impact is mostly a lot of the income coming from these communities is 80% on hunting, so directly this affects the ability of these communities to fund their health as well as their education and other welfare programmes."