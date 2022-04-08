New travel policy for ex-MPs will address unjustifiable travel costs - Parly

Former ministers will no longer be entitled to free flights for life. The perk will be limited to five years after they leave office.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said that its new travel policy for former MPs and Cabinet ministers limiting free flights would address “unjustifiable” travel costs.

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “The policy that Parliament has recently finalised is the culmination of years of intensive work initiated by presiding officers to address the unjustifiable cost driven by travel benefits provided to former members of Parliament. The groundwork, which also involved discussions with the executive around the development of the new policy framework, was initiated during the fourth Parliament.”

The new policy allocates 12 single economy class air tickets per year for all former members, including ex-ministers and their spouses.

The tickets are for domestic travel only and will be forfeited if not used.