Motsoaledi, Cele present Operation Restore to Diepsloot residents

JOHANNESBURG - After four hours of being locked in a meeting with community members, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi have presented a plan called Operation Restore in Diepsloot.

The ministers visited the area amid tensions over crime there.

Five South Africans were killed at the weekend and the community insists the murders were carried out by migrants.

On Wednesday, a Zimbabwean national was killed in a mob attack.

Among the interventions under Operation Restore is the deployment of 25 home affairs officials for three months.