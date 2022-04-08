More police deployed to Diepsloot in bid to restore calm in wake of protests

An extra 16 police vehicles have now also arrived in the community to assist specialised teams to make arrests and deal with the crime in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have deployed more officers to Diepsloot where tactical response teams and detectives are on the ground to restore calm to the area and increase policing.

More than 50 people have now been arrested after 27 more illegal migrants were arrested during an operation on Thursday night.

