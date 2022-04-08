LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test

GQEBERHA - The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and final Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

The South Africans lead the series 1-0 after their 220-run victory over the visitors in the first Test at Kingsmead.

Teams:

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test