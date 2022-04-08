Ladismith community devastated by child murder, says community leader

The child's burnt body was discovered in a shallow grave at the Hartmansleegte farm in Hoekoe on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Klein Karoo town of Ladismith is reeling following the murder of a seven-year-old boy.

The child's burnt body was discovered in a shallow grave at the Hartmansleegte farm in Hoekoe on Tuesday.

His family last saw him alive on Friday.

During a two-day probe, investigators have managed to link a 16-year-old boy to the crime.

The accused, who cannot be named because he is a minor, will make his first appearance in-camera at the local magistrate's court on Friday morning.

Community leader Hartley Booysen said that residents were devastated.

"Here in town, everywhere people are talking about it. People feel it is a heart-breaking scenario because the child was burnt and buried and people feel that it is not right," Booysen said.