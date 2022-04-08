KZN ANC members prepare for conference despite disputes, delayed admin processes

The governing party’s largest region is expected to hold an elective conference over the weekend with pundits predicting corruption accused Zandile Gumede as the likely victor in the battle for chair.

JOHANNESBURG - Delegates have started to register for the much-anticipated eThekwini conference in KwaZulu-Natal with disputes and delayed verification processes threatening the African National Congress (ANC)’s regional gathering.

Gumede stepped aside from the party and like other party members facing criminal charges, she’s expected to participate in absentia.

Last week the ANC in Mpumalanga elected murder accused Mandla Msibi as its provincial secretary.

While delegates have started to register for the conference which officially kicks off on Saturday, some behind former regional chair Gumede and those backing her opponent, eThekwini council speaker Thabani Nyaowese, have told Eyewitness News there are too many disputes and they’re worried this might lead to the conference being called off altogether.

Others have argued the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters was taking too long to processes the verification of branches with some facing the possibility of being left out of the conference at the last minute.

Both groups are expected to preach unity of both the party and the province while trying their best to completely annihilate each other behind the scenes.

Eyewitness News also understands suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini and embattled former health minister Zweli Mkhize are already in town.

One of the crucial take-outs is that a Gumede win would likely mean more support for Mkhize’s bid to topple Cyril Ramaphosa and become ANC president.