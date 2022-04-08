Human trafficking case against EC church leader, co-accused postponed

It is alleged that between 2005 and 2020, Lonwabo Tede was sexually abusing vulnerable congregants as an apostle at the Zion church in Quzini Village outside King William’s Town.

CAPE TOWN - The case against three people in the Eastern Cape, including a church leader accused of human trafficking, has been postponed to next week.

Lonwabo Tede (52) and his two co-accused appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The duo was arrested in November 2021.

Tede and co-accused, Vuyolwethu Namba (37), were arrested in November.

A third person, aged 39, was later taken into custody.

The Hawks' Yolisa Mgolodela said: "Investigations revealed allegations of Namba being the middleman in recruiting the victims. They were denied bail several times, they even approached the High Court, but their case was dismissed."